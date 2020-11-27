Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 7,850 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.94. 628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.