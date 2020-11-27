Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SILJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

