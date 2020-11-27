Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,885 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

EQR stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,622. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

