Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Position in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

