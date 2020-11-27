Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,863 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,881,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.11. 42,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,022. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61.

