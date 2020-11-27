Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.06. 99,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,124,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

