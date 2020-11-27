Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 69.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,223. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

