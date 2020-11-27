Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $206.18. 14,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.03. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.