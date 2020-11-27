Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,355 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Embraer worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,324,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 347.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 137.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 374,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 41,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

