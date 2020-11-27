Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

