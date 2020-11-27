Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,462. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $343.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

