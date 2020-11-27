Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPM traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 170,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,619. The company has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

