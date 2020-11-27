Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,461. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

