Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,071.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,833.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,736.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,128.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,822.69.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

