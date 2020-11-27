Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 819 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 134.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $14,982,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $596,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33,841.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,318,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

AEM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,191. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.