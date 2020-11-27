Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.79. 6,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average of $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

