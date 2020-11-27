Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 73,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329,873. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

