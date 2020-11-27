PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Patrick Kinsella Sells 8,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $444,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

