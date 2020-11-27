PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 73.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,234. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

