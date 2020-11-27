Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

