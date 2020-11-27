Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

