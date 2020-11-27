Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,599. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $116.06. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

