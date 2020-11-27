Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.50

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 3758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.42) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 636,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 220,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

