Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Silver Heights Capital Management Inc

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for 14.1% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.52% of Polaris worth $30,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $2,021,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $2,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. 2,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,185. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.63. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

