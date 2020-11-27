Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. Cuts Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284,947 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 56.3% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned approximately 0.98% of Fate Therapeutics worth $34,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 70.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,441. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

