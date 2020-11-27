Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Post worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Post by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

NYSE:POST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.69. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,035. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

