Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.45.

NYSE POST opened at $95.32 on Monday. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 9.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Post by 158.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Post by 207.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Post by 13.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

