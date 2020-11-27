PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.03. 4,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,786. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

