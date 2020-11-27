PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,211,000 after purchasing an additional 257,830 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in PPL by 400.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 169,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 135,401 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

