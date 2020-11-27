Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) PT Raised to $22.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.10. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

