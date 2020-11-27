ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $80,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. 15,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,409. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $110.03.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

