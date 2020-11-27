Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential plc (PRU.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,378 ($18.00).

Get Prudential plc (PRU.L) alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($15.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,161.45.

About Prudential plc (PRU.L)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.