Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 672 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after acquiring an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after buying an additional 495,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after buying an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after buying an additional 925,963 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

