Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,643.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $414.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $424.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.