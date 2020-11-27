Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,794,000 after buying an additional 521,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $89.40 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

