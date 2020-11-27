Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,144 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 196.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

