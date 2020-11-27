Qtron Investments LLC Buys 715 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in AON by 375.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AON by 30.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,134,000 after acquiring an additional 170,013 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.75.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

