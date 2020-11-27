Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

SYK opened at $236.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.