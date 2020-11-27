Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 164.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $604,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $127.50 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

