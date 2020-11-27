Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,286 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,286 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 199.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.