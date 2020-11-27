Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,292 Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 22.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $405,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 29,336 shares worth $686,956. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

