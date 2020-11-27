Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,505 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 413.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,869 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 364,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,779 shares of company stock worth $6,007,077 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

