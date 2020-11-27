Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.27 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

