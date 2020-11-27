Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 259.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.31.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $880.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $870.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $784.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

