Qtron Investments LLC Has $396,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

