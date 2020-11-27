Qtron Investments LLC Invests $200,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $1,656,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 323,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $45,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $38.74 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.