Qtron Investments LLC Invests $276,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

