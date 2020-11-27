Qtron Investments LLC Invests $283,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,025.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,004.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $945.99. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,671.32, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,045.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

