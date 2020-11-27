Qtron Investments LLC Invests $376,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $153.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $770,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. CSFB increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.