Qtron Investments LLC Invests $384,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.06 and a 200 day moving average of $284.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $339.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

